Fast and Furious 6 è il film stasera in tv lunedì 24 febbraio 2020 in onda in prima serata su Italia 1. Di seguito ecco cast, scheda, trama, trailer, alcune curiosità sul film e dove vederlo in streaming. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV

Fast and Furious 6 film stasera in tv: cast e scheda

TITOLO ORIGINALE: The Fast and the Furious 6

USCITO IL: 22 maggio 2013

GENERE: Azione

ANNO: 2013

REGIA: Justin Lin

CAST: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Gina Carano, Luke Evans, Jason Statham, Elsa Pataky, Gal Gadot, Sung Kang, Shea Whigham, Ludacris, Joe Taslim, Lee Asquith-Coe, Kim Kold, Stephen Marcus, Clara Paget, David Ajala

DURATA: 130 Minuti

Fast and Furious 6 film stasera in tv: trama

Dopo che Dom (Vin Diesel) e Brian ( Paul Walker) hanno rapinato un boss a Rio portando al loro team 100 milioni di dollari, la squadra si è dispersa per il mondo con la pesante consapevolezza di non poter tornare a casa lasciando loro un senso di incompletezza. Intanto Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) è alle calcagna di una letale organizzazione di esperti piloti mercenari guidata da Owen Shaw (Luke Evans), a sua volta aiutato dalla spietata Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), amore di Dom che lui credeva essere morta. Per sgominare la banda Hobbs chiede aiuto a Dom e alla squadra promettendo loro in cambio il perdono per poter tornare a casa dalle famiglie.

Fast and Furious 6 film stasera in tv: curiosità

Il film è stato girato principalmente tra Gran Bretagna e Spagna.

Per questa pellicola Vin Diesel e Paul Walker hanno vinto il premio MTV Movie Awards come Miglior coppia.

Sono stati girati altri due sequel.

Fast and Furious 6 streaming

Fast and Furious 6 streaming sarà visibile gratuitamente anche dal sito mediaset.it/italia1 ovviamente agli stessi orari della messa in onda televisiva. Inoltre è possibile guardare il film in diretta streaming anche dal proprio smartphone o tablet attraverso l’app Mediaset disponibile per iOS e Android.

Fast and Furious 6 film stasera in tv: trailer

Stasera in TV: link utili