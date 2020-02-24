Fast & Furious 6 film stasera in tv 24 febbraio: cast, trama, curiosità, streaming
Fast and Furious 6 è il film stasera in tv. Scopri trama, cast, trailer, curiosità e dove vederlo in streaming.
Fast and Furious 6 è il film stasera in tv lunedì 24 febbraio 2020 in onda in prima serata su Italia 1. Di seguito ecco cast, scheda, trama, trailer, alcune curiosità sul film e dove vederlo in streaming. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV
CONTINUA A LEGGERE DOPO LA PUBBLICITÀ
Fast and Furious 6 film stasera in tv: cast e scheda
- TITOLO ORIGINALE: The Fast and the Furious 6
- USCITO IL: 22 maggio 2013
- GENERE: Azione
- ANNO: 2013
- REGIA: Justin Lin
- CAST: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Gina Carano, Luke Evans, Jason Statham, Elsa Pataky, Gal Gadot, Sung Kang, Shea Whigham, Ludacris, Joe Taslim, Lee Asquith-Coe, Kim Kold, Stephen Marcus, Clara Paget, David Ajala
- DURATA: 130 Minuti
Fast and Furious 6 film stasera in tv: trama
Dopo che Dom (Vin Diesel) e Brian ( Paul Walker) hanno rapinato un boss a Rio portando al loro team 100 milioni di dollari, la squadra si è dispersa per il mondo con la pesante consapevolezza di non poter tornare a casa lasciando loro un senso di incompletezza. Intanto Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) è alle calcagna di una letale organizzazione di esperti piloti mercenari guidata da Owen Shaw (Luke Evans), a sua volta aiutato dalla spietata Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), amore di Dom che lui credeva essere morta. Per sgominare la banda Hobbs chiede aiuto a Dom e alla squadra promettendo loro in cambio il perdono per poter tornare a casa dalle famiglie.
CONTINUA A LEGGERE DOPO LA PUBBLICITÀ
Fast and Furious 6 film stasera in tv: curiosità
- Il film è stato girato principalmente tra Gran Bretagna e Spagna.
- Per questa pellicola Vin Diesel e Paul Walker hanno vinto il premio MTV Movie Awards come Miglior coppia.
- Sono stati girati altri due sequel.
Fast and Furious 6 streaming
Fast and Furious 6 streaming sarà visibile gratuitamente anche dal sito mediaset.it/italia1 ovviamente agli stessi orari della messa in onda televisiva. Inoltre è possibile guardare il film in diretta streaming anche dal proprio smartphone o tablet attraverso l’app Mediaset disponibile per iOS e Android.
CONTINUA A LEGGERE DOPO LA PUBBLICITÀ
Fast and Furious 6 film stasera in tv: trailer
Stasera in TV sui social
Per essere sempre aggiornato sulle serie tv del momento, film di oggi in tv o talent show segui le nostre pagine Facebook Quelli Delle Serie TV vai alla pagina e Cube Magazine vai alla pagina.
Stasera in TV: link utili
- I MAGGIORI SHOW TELEVISIVI DEL MOMENTO
- LE SERIE TV PIÙ SEGUITE
- TRAME E CURIOSITÀ DEI FILM IN TV
- GUIDA TV