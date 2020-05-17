La bottega dell’orefice è il film stasera in tv sabato 17 maggio 2020 in onda in seconda serata su Rai 3. Di seguito ecco cast, scheda, trama, trailer, alcune curiosità sul film e dove vederlo in streaming. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV

La bottega dell’orefice film stasera in tv: cast

La regia è di Michael Anderson. Il cast è composto da Burt Lancaster, Andrea Occhipinti, Olivia Hussey, Jo Champa, Jonathan Crombie, Ben Cross, Melora Hardin, Philippe Lasary, Isabel Schiffmacker, Brigitte Vauclair, Andrew Bednarski, Matthew Machay, Aidan Devine, Teddy Lee Dillon, Daniel Olbrychski, Paul Muller, Gwynyth Walsh, Gianluigi Ghione, Nigel Bennett, Alessandra Casella, Francesca Bregni, Alex Poch-Goldin.

La bottega dell’orefice film stasera in tv: trama

Storia di due giovani coppie di coniugi polacchi al tempo dellinvasione tedesca alle prese con le difficoltà dellemigrazione in Canada.

La bottega dell’orefice streaming

La bottega dell’orefice streaming sarà visibile gratuitamente anche dal sito raiplay.it/dirette/rai3 ovviamente agli stessi orari della messa in onda televisiva. Inoltre è possibile guardare il film in diretta streaming anche dal proprio smartphone o tablet attraverso l’app RaiPlay disponibile per iOS e Android.

