End of Justice Nessuno è innocente film stasera in tv 15 ottobre: cast, trama, streaming

End of Justice Nessuno è innocent è il film stasera in tv giovedì 15 ottobre 2020 in onda in prima serata su Rai 3. Di seguito ecco cast, scheda, trama, trailer, alcune curiosità sul film e dove vederlo in streaming. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV

End of Justice Nessuno è innocente film stasera in tv: cast

La regia è di Dan Gilroy. Il cast è composto da Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell, Shelley Hennig, Carmen Ejogo, Nazneen Contractor, Tony Plana, Niles Fitch.

End of Justice Nessuno è innocente film stasera in tv: trama

Roman è un avvocato penalista di Los Angeles e lavora in coppia con un altro avvocato in quello che è un gioco delle parti privo di falle: mentre Roman agisce nelle retrovie, tra archivi e sentenze del passato, al collega toccano le aule dei tribunali. Tutto procede in maniera lineare fino a quando, a causa delle circostanze, Roman sarà costretto a uscire dal guscio della propria quotidianità, tornare a battagliare nei tribunali e rimettersi in gioco in prima persona.

End of Justice Nessuno è innocente streaming

End of Justice Nessuno è innocente streaming sarà visibile gratuitamente anche dal sito raiplay.it/dirette/rai3 ovviamente agli stessi orari della messa in onda televisiva. Inoltre è possibile guardare in streaming il film in diretta streaming anche dal proprio smartphone o tablet attraverso l’app RaiPlay disponibile per iOS e Android.

End of Justice Nessuno è innocente film stasera in tv: trailer

