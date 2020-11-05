Hatfields and mccoys cattivo sangue film stasera in tv 5 novembre: cast, trama, streaming

Hatfields and mccoys cattivo sangue è il film stasera in tv giovedì 5 novembre 2020 in onda in seconda serata su Rete 4. Di seguito ecco scheda, cast, trama, trailer, alcune curiosità sul film e dove vederlo in streaming. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV

Hatfields and mccoys cattivo sangue film stasera in tv: cast

La regia è di Fred Olen Ray. Il cast è composto da Jeff Fahey, Christian Slater, Perry King, Priscilla Barnes, Tim Abell, Sean Flynn.

Hatfields and mccoys cattivo sangue film stasera in tv: trama

Durante la Guerra Civile Americana, un soldato unionista torna a casa e trova i propri vicini, Vance e Hatfield, divenuti sostenitori confederati.

Hatfields and mccoys cattivo sangue streaming

