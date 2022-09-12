House of the Dragon dove vedere gli episodi in tv, streaming e replica

House of the Dragon arriva dopo anni di attesa con le puntate della prima stagione in onda negli USA sulla HBO e in Italia su Sky Atlantic. Ecco di seguito tutte le info su orari, date e dove vedere gli episodi del prequel di Game Of Thrones in tv e streaming. SCOPRI TUTTO SU #GOT8

House of the Dragon dove vedere episodi in tv e replica

In Italia i nuovi episodi di House of the Dragon andranno in onda in televisione su Sky Atlantic HD al canale 110 di Sky. Nella notte tra la domenica e il lunedì alle 3:00 verrà trasmessa in contemporanea con la HBO la puntata in lingua originale sottotitolata in italiano. Per vedere la versione doppiata invece bisognerà aspettare una settimana, da lunedì 29 agosto alle ore 21:15 sempre su Sky Atlantic HD.

House of the Dragon streaming

In contemporanea gli abbonati Sky potranno guardare House of the Dragon streaming indiretta anche su pc, smartphone e tablet attraverso l’App Sky Go in streaming gratuito. Oppure sempre su pc, smartphone e tablet gli abbonati potranno vedere il programma nella sezione On Demand in replica streaming gratuito. Per i non abbonati Sky, per il momento non sono previste repliche o messe in onda in chiaro di House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon sub ita programmazione Sky Atlantic

House of the Dragon italiano doppiato programmazione Sky Atlantic

