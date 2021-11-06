Land of the Lost film stasera in tv 6 novembre: cast, trama, curiosità, streaming

Di Annalisa Amici
Land of the Lost film stasera in tv
Land of the Lost film stasera in tv

Land of the Lost è il film stasera in tv sabato 6 novembre 2021 in onda in seconda serata su Italia 1. Di seguito ecco scheda, trama, trailer, alcune curiosità sul film e dove vederlo in streaming. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV

Land of the Lost film stasera in tv: cast e scheda

  • USCITO IL: 
  • GENERE: Avventura, Fantasy, Azione
  • ANNO: 2009
  • REGIA: Brad Silberling
  • CAST: Will Ferrell, Anna Friel, Danny McBride, Jorma Taccone, Michael Papajohn, Mousa Kraish, Eve Mauro, Pollyanna McIntosh, Shane Baumel, Douglas Tait, Seth Bauer, Todd Christian Hunter
  • DURATA: 102 Minuti

Land of the Lost film stasera in tv: trama

Quando il Dottor Marshall viene risucchiato dentro un misterioso vortice spazio-temporale, , lui e i suoi figli vengono catapultati indietro nel tempo. I tre si ritrovano così in un universo alternativo totalmente popolato da dinosauri e altre creature fantastiche, inclusa la pericolosa specie degli Sleestak…

Land of the Lost film stasera in tv: curiosità

  • Il film si ispira alla serie tv omonima del 1974, in italiano La valle dei dinosauri.
  • Matt Lauer appare nella pellicola come se stesso.

Land of the Lost streaming

Land of the Lost streaming sarà visibile gratuitamente anche dal sito mediaset.it/italia1 ovviamente agli stessi orari della messa in onda televisiva. Inoltre è possibile guardare il film in diretta streaming anche dal proprio smartphone o tablet attraverso l’app Mediaset disponibile per iOS e Android.

Land of the Lost film stasera in tv: trailer

