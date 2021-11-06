Land of the Lost film stasera in tv 6 novembre: cast, trama, curiosità, streaming

Land of the Lost è il film stasera in tv sabato 6 novembre 2021 in onda in seconda serata su Italia 1. Di seguito ecco scheda, trama, trailer, alcune curiosità sul film e dove vederlo in streaming. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV

Land of the Lost film stasera in tv: cast e scheda

USCITO IL: 11 dicembre 2009

GENERE: Avventura, Fantasy, Azione

ANNO: 2009

REGIA: Brad Silberling

CAST: Will Ferrell, Anna Friel, Danny McBride, Jorma Taccone, Michael Papajohn, Mousa Kraish, Eve Mauro, Pollyanna McIntosh, Shane Baumel, Douglas Tait, Seth Bauer, Todd Christian Hunter

DURATA: 102 Minuti

Land of the Lost film stasera in tv: trama

Quando il Dottor Marshall viene risucchiato dentro un misterioso vortice spazio-temporale, , lui e i suoi figli vengono catapultati indietro nel tempo. I tre si ritrovano così in un universo alternativo totalmente popolato da dinosauri e altre creature fantastiche, inclusa la pericolosa specie degli Sleestak…

Land of the Lost film stasera in tv: curiosità

Il film si ispira alla serie tv omonima del 1974, in italiano La valle dei dinosauri.

Matt Lauer appare nella pellicola come se stesso.

Land of the Lost streaming

Land of the Lost streaming sarà visibile gratuitamente anche dal sito mediaset.it/italia1 ovviamente agli stessi orari della messa in onda televisiva. Inoltre è possibile guardare il film in diretta streaming anche dal proprio smartphone o tablet attraverso l’app Mediaset disponibile per iOS e Android.

Land of the Lost film stasera in tv: trailer

