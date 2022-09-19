House of the Dragon 1X06: trama, anticipazioni, promo, spoiler, streaming

House of the Dragon 1X06 va in onda domenica 25 settembre 2022 sulla HBO e in contemporanea su Sky Atlantic HD. In Italia dovremo attendere la settimana seguente, quando lunedì 3 ottobre Sky Atlantic HD trasmetterà la puntata doppiata. Ecco di seguito promo e anticipazioni sulla trama. ATTENZIONE: l’articolo contiene spoiler. DOVE VEDERE GLI EPISODI IN ITALIANO E STREAMING

House of the Dragon 1X06: trama, anticipazioni e spoiler

L’episodio di House of the Dragon 1X06 si intitola The Princess and the Queen, che tradotto in italiano significa “La Principessa e la Regina”. La HBO non ha rilasciato alcuna sinossi che anticipi la seconda puntata della serie prequel de Game Of Thrones. Possiamo avere qualche indizio guardando il promo (di seguito) che è stato rilasciato dopo la messa in onda dell’episodio precedente.

House of the Dragon 1X06 streaming: dove vedere l’episodio

Negli USA l’episodio va in onda sulla HBO domenica 25 settembre 2022. In Italia la puntata sottotitolata andrà in onda contemporaneamente agli USA su Sky Atlantic HD alle 3:00 di notte. La puntata doppiata in italiano verrà trasmessa sempre sul canale satellitare Sky Atlantic HD il lunedì seguente, quindi il 3 ottobre in prima serata. House of the Dragon 1X06 streaming sarà visibile inoltre una volta che l’episodio sarà andato in onda in tv sia on demand attraverso il decoder sia sull’App Sky Go. Oppure sarà visibile on demand su Now TV per gli abbonati alla piattaforma streaming. DOVE VEDERE GLI EPISODI E PROGRAMMAZIONE COMPLETA

House of the Dragon 1X06: promo

House of the Dragon: sui social

Per commentare in diretta la serie tv House of the Dragon basta andare sull’hashtag ufficiale #House of the Dragon e #HOTD, oppure per tutte le altre info basta collegarsi alla pagina di Facebook o Twitter della serie.

